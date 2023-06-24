Senior IRS Officer Deepankar Aron posted as Principal Commissioner CGST Lucknow

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 23 Jun: Senior IRS officer , Deepankar Aron , who was Commissioner CGST Uttarakhand in Dehradun has been transferred to Lucknow as Principal Commissioner CGST . Aron was transferred last week but joined his new posting yesterday evening.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Aron expressed satisfaction with his term in Dehradun. He stated that his tenure in Dehradun was very eventful and exciting. The Department did lot of data analytics and made lots of recoveries of evaded tax – from Rs 30 crore of recoveries per year, under him the recoveries went up to Rs 100 crore and then to Rs 300 crore for the last Financial Year.

He also reminded that during the same period, the overall revenues in respect of CGST also witnessed a growth of 29 percent during the last Financial Year.

He added that at present, he has not taken his family along to Lucknow and will take a suitable decision soon in this respect.