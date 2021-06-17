Senior Neurosurgeon of SMI Hospital receives honour

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jun: Senior Neurosurgeon of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Dr Pankaj Arora was honoured on Wednesday for his outstanding achievements in the discipline of Neurosurgery. Chairman of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Mahant Devendra Das congratulated Dr Pankaj Arora on the achievement.

On Wednesday, 40 doctors from different departments were honoured in an online webinar organised by Dynamic Business Solutions. Dr Pankaj Arora is the only doctor from the state of Uttarakhand who was chosen for this honour. Dr Pankaj Arora has been serving at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital for a long time. Till now, Dr Pankaj Arora has successfully performed more than 15,000 neurosurgeries.

Dr Pankaj Arora expressed happiness at receiving this honour. He said that this honour was an acknowledgement of the entire medical fraternity dedicated to eradicating the health related sufferings of humankind.

Medical Superintendent of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Dr Anil Kumar Dhawan and Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr Anil Kumar Mehta and staff have also congratulated Dr Pankaj Arora.