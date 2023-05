By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 18 May: Commissioner, Kumaon Division Deepak Rawat, IG Dr Nilesh Anand Bharne, District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbyal and Senior Superintendent of Police Pankaj Bhatt paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, on Thursday. The Governor also inquired from the officials about the development plans and law and order situation in Kumaon division and Nainital district.