Senior School 9 Investiture Ceremony at SJA

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 May: ‘A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.’The auditorium of St. Joseph’s Academy echoed the spirit of joie de vivre on 21st May 2022 as the school witnessed the Investiture Ceremony of the Senior School, for the academic session 2022-2023 . The Chief Guest for the day was Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh.The lighting of the ceremonial lamp was followed by an invigorating dance performance by the senior school students which spread smiles across the school auditorium. The school choir enthralled everyone with the melodious rendition of the songs, “May the good lord….”and “Yaha k hum sikandar…” This auspicious day not only marked the felicitation of two teachers, who completed their tenure and retired – Sarabjeet Kaur Bajwa and Kulbhushan Kathpalia- but also the commendation of two other teachers, Simmi Sridhar and Neerja Bohra for their 25 years of relentless service to SJA. Next came the most awaited moment of the day when the Senior School Council proudly marched up to the stage and took their respective positions in order to be administered the oath by the Principal, Rev. Bro. Jeyaseelan. The Governor pinned the badges onto the Head boy, Head girl and the House Captains. The Chief Guest addressed the gathering and inspired the young Josephites to attain higher goals in life with his insightful words. Rev. Bro. Jeyaseelan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Guest for sparing some time from his schedule and visiting SJA. After the departure of the Chief Guest, the remaining part of the investiture ceremony continued in the benign presence of Janmejaya Khanduri IPS DIG Dehradun – the Guest of Honour for the day.The Josephites put up spectacular dance performances before the audience which left them mesmerised. Janmejaya Khanduri pinned the badges onto the council body and infused all the Josephites with a mirthful vision to realise their dreams. The proceedings of the day ended with the Principal, Rev. Bro. Jeyaseelan, felicitating the Guest of Honour and expressing gratitude for motivating the young minds.