Sense of responsibility must for good governance: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, attended a programme on development at the BJP State Headquarters, here, where he addressed the party workers on virtual basis. He said that a sense of responsibility was a must in all concerned from the Patwari onwards till the CM, to ensure development and good governance. He added that special steps were being taken to inculcate the sense of responsibility in good governance and governance at all levels from the level of Patwari to the level of Chief Secretary. He claimed that the government was working on the no pendency principle. A time limit had been fixed for all work and responsibility had also been fixed. Appropriate action would be taken against the employees-officers found negligent or lax in performing their duties.

He also spoke of the Railway project between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag and said it would provide new dimensions to the development journey and that the under construction All Weather Road Project to Char Dham sites would multiply the tourism opportunities in the state. There were challenges as elections were approaching, but the government was working with full dedication towards achieving the target while facing them. Nothing was impossible, the challenges would be overcome.

The CM also spoke of several central schemes and how they had benefitted the common and the poor man in the country and in Uttarakhand. He specially mentioned distribution of free ration to 63 lakh persons in Uttarakhand every month till November.

State BJP President MadanKaushik said that during the Corona period, the BJP workers were engaged in the service of those infected with Corona without caring about the risk to their lives and, also, their contribution to making arrangements of hospital beds, oxygen, blood was significant. He claimed that, on the other hand, Congress was busy in toolkit propaganda and in dharnas, instead, of doing constructive work. He added that about 17 lakh vaccinations were being done every month in Uttarakhand and asserted that the state would be successful in getting all eligible persons vaccinated in Uttarakhand by the end of December.