Service of Divyangjan is service of God: Koshyari

Mumbai, 28 Apr: Stating that service rendered to the poor, underprivileged and Divyangjan is service of God, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asserted that harnessing the power of Divyangjan will further empower and strengthen the nation.

The Governor was speaking at the inauguration of the cultural event, ‘Divya Kala Shakti: Witnessing the Abilities in Disabilities’, at Nehru Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The ‘Divya Kala Shakti’ programme was organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in association with the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Mumbai, with the aim of showcasing the potential of Divyangajan.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar addressed the audience through a video message. Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment Anjali Bhawra and Joint Secretary Rajesh Kumar Yadav were present on the occasion.

The Governor witnessed the programme of performing art, music, dance, acrobatics presented by Divyang children and youth on this occasion.

More than 150 children and youth with different disabilities from the states of Maharashtra, Goa, MP, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu participated in this event.