Service of people primary goal of civil servants: Koshyari

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 12 Feb: The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function of the ‘122nd Induction Training Programme’ at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, here, today.

The Induction Training Programme was organised for Civil Services Officers of various states on their promotion to the Indian Administration Service for a better understanding of the all India nature of administrative services and to develop an all India perspective on the working of public administration and macro-economy of the country. As many as 59 officers from 14 different states participated in the programme.

The Governor addressed the participants and asked them to fulfil all the duties enshrined in the Constitution and work tirelessly for the development of the country. He reiterated that the only aim of public servants ought to be service of the people.

Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Director of the Academy, advised the participants that the responsibility of creating a New India lies with the civil servants and the goal can only be achieved by avoiding working in silos.

Course Coordinator Vidya Bhushan was among those present on the occasion.