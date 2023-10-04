Sessions on disaster management to be organised in state before conference: Dhami

6th World Disaster Management Conference to be held in Doon on 28 Nov-1 Dec

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a press conference today in connection with the 6th Global Disaster Management Conference to be held in Dehradun on 28 November-1 December. He was speaking at the Secretariat Media Centre. On the occasion, Amitabh Bachchan’s video message on the Global Disaster Management Conference was also broadcast.

The Chief Minister disclosed that the 6th World Congress on Disaster Management will be organised at the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, DMICS. It is being organised under the joint aegis of Hyderabad and Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST).

Heads of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Atomic Energy Commission, Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government of India as well as representatives of leading institutions of the world, United Nations and climate experts from India and abroad have been specially invited. There will be brainstorming sessions among experts from across the country and the world in the field of disaster management.

Chief Minister Dhami added that the primary objective of the 6th World Conference is to discuss and solve the challenges of climate change and disaster resilience by focusing on the Himalayan ecosystem and communities. Apart from this, an objective of the conference is to develop Uttarakhand as a center of climate adaptive solutions for disaster resilience and preparedness.

Dhaimi stressed that the Conference will give impetus to the thinking and efforts being made at the global level to address the seriousness of disaster management and the challenges related to the disaster, especially in the state of Uttarakhand and the Himalayan regions.

The global investors’ summit organised just before this event will spread the message of “Safe Investment- Resilient Uttarakhand”.He said that the state government will develop the state by balancing the ecology and economy.

The CM said that, to make the conference effective, special sessions on disaster management will be organised across the state in various schools, colleges, universities and central institutes, such as Wadia Institute, IIP, IIRS, etc. It is proposed to organise programs on disaster management in institutions across the country including the North-Eastern states. Workshops will be organised to spread awareness about disaster management.

Dhami said that, in the conference, topics related to disaster management will be discussed in four main sessions. It will mainly include climate change and disaster resilience, early warning systems’ resilience, post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction, etc. Through this conference, it will help in better facing the challenges caused by climate change by integrating it with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The resistance of the affected communities will improve and the communities will be able to discharge their responsibilities towards the protection of nature. A Mega Expo will also be organized to showcase the research work and solutions being done by various institutions, research institutes and start-ups working in the field of disaster management. At the conference, excellent research papers and young researchers and participants will also be awarded in different categories.

The conference will be conducted by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA). The scientific and technical topics of the conference will be coordinated by the Uttarakhand State Council of Science and Technology (U-COST).

The CM reminded that Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) was included as an important topic in the G-20 conference.

He said that Prime Minister Modi and Home and Disaster Management Minister Amit Shah would be invited as chief guests at the 6th World Conference. Padma awardee Amitabh Bachchan will participate as the brand ambassador of the conference.

Secretary, Disaster Management, Ranjit Sinha, Director General, UCOST, Prof Durgesh Pant and others were present at the press conference.