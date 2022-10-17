Set new records for India with the knowledge-science system: Gov

Dehradun, 15 Oct: Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd), was the Chief Guest at the 6th convocation ceremony at DIT University. The Governor conferred degrees to 1237 students of various courses and presented medals to 36 students. He also honoured two alumni of the university, unveiled the Annual Report of the University and released the Souvenir of the Convocation.

Addressing the students present in the convocation ceremony, Lt-General Singh congratulated all the medal and degree recipient students and their parents. He asked the students not to stand in the line of seeking employment after obtaining a degree, but to prove themselves to be employers. He said that their generation has to lead a developed India in the next 25 years.

The Governor said that developments in the field of technology, research, artificial intelligence and drone technology etc. will bring a revolution of change and set new records for India with the knowledge-science system. He said that in order to fulfil the dreams of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, we have to imbibe the 5 basic mantras given by the Prime Minister. He congratulated DIT University for its successful journey of 24 years and extended best wishes for the future ahead. He appreciated that apart from providing a better academic environment to the students in the university, the infrastructure facilities there were also excellent.

In the convocation, Vice Chancellor Dr G Raghuram briefed about the achievements and innovations of the university. Chairman of the University Anuj Agarwal, Chancellor N Ravi Shankar (Retd IAS), Advisor Dr RC Goyal, Pro Vice Chancellor Priya Darshan Patra, Registrar Dr Vandana Suhag, members of the University Executive Council were present.