Seven Oaks School celebrates 29th Founders’ Day  

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Nov: Seven Oaks School, Dehradun, hosted it’s 29th Founders’ Day Programme,with utmost zeal and festive fervour on Sunday.

The Chief Guest was former DGP Anil K Raturi and the Guest of Honour was ACS Radha Raturi.

The evening unfolded with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp ceremony. Dr S Ganguli, Chairman; LM Kumar, Principal; Shreya Mukherjee, Director; Anil K Raturi and Radha Raturi did the honours.

The evening proceeded with Dr Ganguli’s warm address. He welcomed Anil Raturi, former Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, and, presently, Commissioner, Uttarakhand Right to Service Commission. He also welcomed ACS Radha Raturi.

Dr Ganguli made an impactful and emotional appeal to the policy makers, educators, parents’ community and the students to adopt the old wisdom of education and amalgamate it with the best practices of modern times. He emphasised on ‘discipline’ being the prime factor in any individual’s growth story.

Principal Kumar in his speech, highlighted the achievements of the students in the year 2022-23 as well as in the past 29 years of school history.

The Chief Guest in his address endorsed Dr Ganguli’s concerns and sentiments for the educational challenges of modern times. He suggested noteworthy ways and solutions to make the system better. He congratulated the school teachers and students for their efforts and accomplishments.

The brilliance of the light and sound show was unleashed with the melodious tunes played by the school orchestra. With Anushree Mukherjee of Grade V, on the harmonium at the centre stage, and other participants on a plethora of musical instruments, the presentation conducted by Puneet Negi from Western Music Department drew applause from the audience.

The much-awaited spectacle of the evening, the musical dance drama, ‘Chandalika’, a play written by Gurudev Rabindra Nath Tagore, curtain raised with poise and magnificence. The play in all its glory is a thought-provoking story that explores themes of internal struggle, oppression, discrimination, social inequality and the quest for social identity.

A grand performance with 150 students remarkably weaving the threads of the plot and the underlying subplots using Art, music, dance and drama as platforms, to communicate a profound social message, was a template of perfection and enthusiasm.

Dr Hammad Faruqui, former Housemaster from The Doon School, spearheaded the production of the play. An outstanding coherence of the classical, semi classical, folk dances and songs reflected the intense feelings of the protagonist, ‘Prakriti’, to overcome her struggle of internal conflict and social discrimination. The other lead actor played, ‘Anand’, the Buddhist Monk. All other supporting actors, dancers, singers and narrators harmoniously put forth their sentiments for ‘Prakriti’ through their respective roles in the drama. The Dance and Music Department played a pivotal role in making this play a grand success.

The evening proceeded with Ms Raturi’s address. She congratulated the School Management and Administration, staff and the participants for an enthralling presentation. She addressed her concern on the modern manifestations of the social theme, that ‘Chandalika’, as a musical drama conveyed. She spoke passionately on women’s empowerment, education of girl child and gender equality. She complimented the students that they are amongst the 7% privileged population of the country getting such high-quality education.

Headmistress Ms Siddiqui proposed the vote of thanks. The evening culminated with the National Anthem.