Several events held at Quantum University’s ‘Dharohar 2023’

By Our Staff REporter

Roorkee, 7 Apr: On the second day of Quantum University’s annual festival, Dharohar 2023, today, many cultural programmes were organised by the students.

The Chief Guest, today, was Vice-Chancellor of Maa Shakumbhari Vishwavidyalaya, Saharanpur, Prof HS Singh. He was accompanied by Founder Shyam Sundar Goyal, Co-Founder Anil Kumar Goyal, Chancellor Ajay Goyal, Vice-Chancellor Shobhit Goyal, Vice-Chancellor Prof Vivek Kumar and other dignitaries. They viewed the models, startups and other innovations of the students at the science exhibition displayed by various departments at the Central Library.

Also, many competitions and programmes were inaugurated by formal lighting of the ceremonial lamp in the Shyamji Auditorium. Saraswati Vandana and Garhwali welcome dances were performed.

Prof HS Singh said that, along with academic activities, such cultural activities provide a new direction, energy and enthusiasm. Founder Shyam Sundar Goyal said that Dharohar is a platform to showcase students’ talent. On this occasion, Chancellor Ajay Goyal appreciated the efficiency, ability to organise cultural activities and other qualities of the students.

Professor Vivek Kumar added that the annual festival was to promote the all round development of the students. It was an opportunity to bring out the hidden artistic talent in the students. Also present were Registrar Amit Dixit, Director, QSB, Dr Manish Srivastava, Dr Manish Sharma, teachers and hundreds of students.

Events such as Rangoli Competition, Tekken 7, Fashion Fiesta and Creative Arts (Paper Origami, Stone Art/ Glass Painting/ Bottle Art), Dare to Stare, Flower Showcase, Treasure Hunt, Escape, Creation, Solo Dance, Duet Dance were held at various places. Sports, music, artwork, cooking, etc., were also held. Teachers and students from many other universities are participating in each programme. Bridge Design, Fast and Furious, Pirates of Circuit, Rangoli Competition, Paper Origami, Best Out of Waste, Crack a Code, Musical Chair and Singing events will be organised on the third day. It will end with a performance by singer Deep Money.