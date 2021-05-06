Sewa International gifts 5 Oxygen Concentrators to Mahant Indiresh Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 May: Sewa International, New Delhi, has gifted five Oxygen Concentrators to Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. In a programme organised at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, today, these Oxygen Concentrators were gifted by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat to Advisor, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Dr Yashbir Dewan.

These Oxygen Concentrators will be utilised for the treatment of Covid patients admitted at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat asserted that all the hospitals of the state were playing a vital role in combating the global pandemic. Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital was also a significant partner with the Government in this hour of crisis. He praised the hard work being done by doctors and other healthcare workers.

Advisor Dr Yashbir Dewan said that the hospitals are being provided with every possible help by the State Government in the present crisis. This is quite significant for healthcare providers. On behalf of the Hospital Management, he expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Sewa International, New Delhi. Also present were Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital Chief Public Relations Officer Bhupender Raturi, Bhaskar Mandola, Sewa International’s Dehradun representative Tanuj Pundir and Shashank Negi.