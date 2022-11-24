SGRR Alumnus wins MMA Championship in Dubai

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Nov: An ex-student of Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School Digambar Singh Rawat has brought laurels from Dubai for Uttarakhand state as well as India by winning the title at the International Mixed Martial Arts Championship.

Digambar Singh Rawat in his Light Weight Category defeated rival Akib Ali and won the title. This has made the SGRR Group as well the people of Chamoli happy and proud.

Principal of SGRR Public School, Mukesh Kunwar, stated that the students of his branch and all other branches of SGRR celebrated this victory. Chairman of SGRR Education Mission Mahant Devendra Das has congratulated Digambar Singh Rawat on this achievement.

The International Mixed Martial Arts Championship was organised at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Digambar Singh Rawat belongs to a remote village in Chamoli district. He did his schooling till Xth standard from SGRR Public School, Aadibadri, and then completed his schooling from SGRR Public School, Karnprayag. Principal Mukesh Kunwar stated that Digambar always excelled at sports since the very beginning.

The residents of Chamoli district had installed a big screen at the famous Gauchar Fair and saw live the fabulous performance and victory of Digambar Singh Rawat. As soon as Digamabr Singh Rawat held high the name of Uttarakhand state on the international platform, specatators at Gauchar Fair danced with enthusiasm and celebrated his victory.