SGRR Public School student Aditya Prajapati wins Gold Medal at National Games Shooting Event

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: Student of Class XII, Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bindal Branch, Aditya Kumar Prajapati has brought laurels to the SGRR Education Mission by winning a Gold Medal in the IGF National Games 10 metres shooting event.

Parajapati reached the Guru Ram Rai Darbar Sahib, today, along with his family members and teachers. They paid obeisance at the Darbar Sahib. Mahant Devendra Dass blessed Aditya and gifted him a cheque of Rs 25,000.

Shri Guru Ram Rai University will also provide free of cost education to Aditya. The University will make available all the resources and facilities required by Adiyta so that he can win a medal at the Olympics.

At SGRR Public School, the Golden Victory of Aditya was celebrated with flying of colours by the students, teachers and principal.

The school level IGF National Games were held at Noida from 12 to 14 May. More than a thousand students from 50 schools of the country participated. Aditya Kumar Prajapati performed the best in 10 Metre Shooting and thus won the Gold Medal. Principal of Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Bindal Branch, Bhawna Upmanyu stated that Adiyta is an outstanding shooter as well as a disciplined NCC Cadet.