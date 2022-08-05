SGRR Public School student selected for Tokyo World Hakuakai Championship

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 4 Aug: Prakhar Chaudhary, student of Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Rishikesh, has won the top position in the Tenth South Asian Hakuakai Karate Championship held at Meerut in the 14 Years and 70 Kilograms class. Prakhar has been selected for the World Hakuakai Championship to be held in September in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. This success of Prakhar has generated enthusiasm among the students and staff of SGRR Public Schools. The Chairman of Shri Guru Ram Rai Education Mission, Mahant Devendra Das, has congratulated Prakhar Choudhary on this outstanding achievement and given his blessings. Principal of Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Rishikesh, Sunil Dutt Chaudhary stated that Prakhar, who is a student of Class X, has performed outstandingly in various competitions in the past also. The winners of the South Asian Championship were honoured at a programme organised in Meerut by senior journalist Satish Sharma and International Karate Trainer Siraj Ahmad. The principal said that bright students like Prakhar are role models among their colleagues.