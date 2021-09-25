SGRR Varsity students receive lucrative placements

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Sep: A Guest Lecture was organised by the Real Estate Consultant Company, Propshop, at Shri Guru Ram Rai University, which was followed by a Campus Placement Drive. Chief Director of Propshop Sajan Patel gave the lecture on ‘Myths about Selling’.

He imparted practical marketing knowledge on the topic to the students. The lecture was followed by a Campus Placement Drive in which 19 students were selected for the posts of Business Development Executive at a package of Rs 2.4 lakhs with job location in Noida. The selected students belonged to BBA, BCom and B.Com (Honours) courses.

This information was shared by SGRR University Vice Chancellor Dr US Rawat. Significant roles were played by SGRR University Dean, Management, & Registrar, Dr Deepak Sahni, Associate Professor, Management, Dr Divya Negi Ghai and Associate Professor, Management, Vaishali Prakash.

Propshop is a leading property consultant company in India. It serves a diverse range of properties constructed by reputed builders. Propshop has become a pioneer for property buyers in a short span of time. Its 1000+ property experts continuously help in selecting the best properties.