SGRRIM&HS made Regional Research Centre of U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 May: Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences has been chosen as the Regional Research Centre for Uttarakhand State. This Research Cell for Biomedical Research and Survey Activities was inaugurated by Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr Yashbir Dewan, and Chief Guest Dr Padam Singh, former Additional Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research and a renowned statistician who has been awarded the Sankhyiki Bhushan Award and is Fellow of Society of Medical Statistics.

The event was also marked by the presence of Vice Principals of SGRRIM&HS, Dr Puneet Ohri, Dr Lalit Varshney, Dr Rajiv Acharya and Dr Utkarsh Sharma. The event was coordinated by Organising Secretary of the Workshop, Dr Shalki Mattas, State Coordinator, Uttarakhand, Dr Padam Singh, R&D Scheme.

This was followed by the inauguration of a two-day Workshop on Thesis Protocol Writing in collaboration with Institute of Applied Statistics under the Dr Padam Singh R&D Scheme.

Chief Guest Dr Padam Singh , Organising President of the Workshop Prof Dr Puneet Ohri, HOD, Community Medicine, SGRRIM&HS, National Coordinator of Dr Padam Singh R&D Scheme & Deputy Director, Institute of Applied Sciences, Dr Shubham Pandey, and Assistant Professor, Oncoanaesthesia & Palliative Medicine, National Cancer Institute (Jhajjar), AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Raghav Gupta lit the inaugural lamp. Akansha Ratha and Akanksha Uniyal were felicitated with the Late Shri Ram Krishna Pandey Memorial Young Statistician Award. This was followed by the workshop, which was attended by senior faculty members of SGRRIM&HS including Dr MA Beg, Dr Anjali Choudhary, Dr Nidhi Jain, Dr Megha Luthra, Dr Aparna Bhardwaj, Dr Alok Mathur, Dr Sulekha Nautiyal, Dr Nishit Govil, Organising Secretary of the Workshop & Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine Dr Shalki Mattas, who are trained to hold such sessions at the national level, and more than 70 postgraduate medical students of SGRRIM&HS. This was the first workshop in a series of workshops which will be organised under this scheme throughout the year.

Dr Puneet Ohri said that this Workshop will provide a unique impetus for the faculty and PG students of SGRRIM&HS and all other attendees with unique exposure and understanding of Thesis Protocol Writing, which is an inseparable and vital component of Medical Science. He said that such hi-profile workshops, symposiums, Continuing Medical Education (CME) Programmes are organised from time to time to provide practical training and exposure to the faculty and students with latest trends in the medical sector.