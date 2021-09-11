SGRRIM&HS ranks 6th in list of North India’s top medical colleges

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Sep: ‘Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital and ‘Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences’ has won the Sixth Rank amidst the top Private Medical Colleges of North India in a survey conducted by ‘India Today’. During the Survey, the Government and Private Medical Colleges were evaluated on various comparable parameters. SGRRIM&HS is the only Medical College from the state that has met all the set criteria.

This achievement was celebrated at Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences with songs, music and sweets distribution by faculty members, students and staff members.

Chairman of Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences and Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Mahant Devendra Dass congratulated all the doctors, nursing staff, support staff and all the personnel associated with hospital’s services directly or indirectly and expressed deep gratitude to them. He said that it’s highly pleasing news which has come as a result of years of hard work of the doctors and staff members. He urged all the doctors and staff members to continue serving humankind by providing excellent healthcare. He also said that all steps must be taken to promote Medical Tourism. Metro cities exacted a high cost for treatment as well as the stay of patients’ relatives. Under the Medical Tourism concept, all the necessary resources would be developed at Shri Mahant Indiresh hospital.

Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is successfully running the District Hospital in Pauri under the Public Private Partnership mode. This is ensuring the availability of quality healthcare facilities for the people of Pauri and nearby areas, which in turn also discourages displacement of people from hill regions. This is the long term objective of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. A large team of doctors, nursing and paramedical professionals is being prepared to achieve this objective.

A panel of medical specialists deputed by India Today magazine conducted a survey of the Medical Colleges of North India. The colleges were evaluated along various parameters on the number of patients, satisfaction of patients with treatment, ratio of patients becoming healthy after the treatment, availability of modern tests & treatment, facilities of infrastructure & building, modern facilities being made available to the medical students during studies, number of faculty in the medical college, seniority of faculty, inputs related to research and experiment, national & international journals available in the modern library , etc. SGRRIM&HS provide to be the only medical college from Uttarakhand that was up to the mark in all these parameters. During the time of outbreak of Corona pandemic, Shri Mahant Indiresh hospital saved the lives of thousands of people with its quality treatment.