SGRRIMHS student Mridual Pandey highlights role of Cancer Caregivers

By OUR STAFF REPORTE

Dehradun, 24 May: Mridul Pandey, a third-year MBBS student at Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical and Health Sciences, here, has recently published an insightful article highlighting the crucial role of caregivers in cancer survival. This article, co-authored with esteemed colleagues, emphasises that caregivers are indispensable in providing physical, emotional, and psychological support to cancer patients. Recognising and integrating caregivers into cancer survivorship programmes is essential for a holistic and effective approach to cancer care.

This significant work was conducted under the guidance of Dr Pankaj Garg, a senior cancer surgeon at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital. Mridul Pandey, who is himself a kidney transplant recipient, is a dedicated and hardworking student aspiring to become a medical oncologist. Despite struggling with a chronic health condition and having undergone kidney transplantation twice, his zeal to succeed in life is truly inspiring. His article was published in the Journal of Surgical Oncology. Mridul’s journey is marked by his relentless determination and positive attitude, which serve as a beacon of hope and motivation for others facing similar challenges. His commitment to improving cancer care is evident in this publication, which underscores the importance of acknowledging caregivers’ contributions and ensuring their well-being to enhance patient outcomes.

The management of SGRR Institute of Medical and Health Sciences has been immensely supportive throughout his journey, providing the necessary resources and encouragement. Their unwavering support has played a crucial role in enabling Mridul to pursue his aspirations and contribute significantly to the field of oncology. Furthermore, the Chairman of Shri Guru Ram Rai Medical College, Mahant Devendra Das, has personally bolstered Mridul’s resolve and dedication. Mridul’s work marks a notable contribution to oncology from a promising young researcher, highlighting the importance of comprehensive cancer care that includes both patients and their dedicated caregivers.