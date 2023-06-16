SGRR’s Shagun Gahlot tops U’khand in NEET Examination 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jun: Just recently Shagun Gahlot had topped the Class XII exams of SGRR. Now yet again Shagun Gahlot has brought laurels to SGRR group by topping the examination of Pantnagar University. There is a wave of enthusiasm and happiness amongst students, teachers and staff members of SGRR group. Chancellor of Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Mahant Devendra Dass has showered his divine blessings on Shagun and her parents for this outstanding achievement.

On Thursday, Shagun Gahlot reached Darbar Sahib along with her parents. She bowed down at Shri Darbar Sahib and Mahant Devendra Dass Maharaj showered his divine blessings over her and her parents. Shagun Gahlot extended the credit of her success in general to her parents and teachers and in particular to Shri Mahant Devendra Dass Ji Maharaj. Shagun said that she and her family are lucky to have the divine blessings of Shri Guru Maharaj over them. It’s worth mentioning that Shagun Gahlot ’s father Dr Manoj Gahlot is the Chief Administrative officer of Shri Guru Ram Rai University as well as a Professor at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University.

Shagun Gahlot had recently shown outstanding performance at the Class XIIth Board Exams by scoring 98.2% marks. Besides being the topper of SGRR, she has been the state topper of the Entrance Exam of Pantnagar University. Shagun has scored 700 marks out of 720 in the NEET Examination and has topped the state in General Category.