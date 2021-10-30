Shah to chair several meetings in Doon; meet sages in Haridwar today

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 29 Oct: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Uttarakhand visit has been curtailed from a two day programme to just one day due to paucity of time, sources have revealed.

Now Shah will land at Jolly Grant Airport tomorrow at 10:45 a.m. and from there will take a chopper to the GTC Heliped from there. From there, he will arrive by Road to Bannu School Ground at the Race Course at 11:20 a.m. He will launch the Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana of the Cooperative Department and will address the gathering there.

From there, he will reach the IRDT Auditorium at Survey Chowk and address the BJP Party office bearers and public representatives. This address assumes importance in view of the upcoming assembly elections early next year in Uttarakhand.

Shah will also chair the BJP Core Group Meeting at BJP State Headquarters on Balbir Road after lunch. After the Core Group Meeting, Shah will leave for Rishikesh and Haridwar and will reach Dev Sanskriti University, Shanti Kunj, in Haridwar for a programme. He will later go to Harihar Ashram in Kankhal and meet the sages of Haridwar and Rishikesh there. He would leave Haridwar in the evening to return to Jolly Grant Airport by Road and then will fly back to Delhi at around 7:45 p.m. by IAF Aircraft.