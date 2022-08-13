Shakeup in Doon Police continues, 29 more transfers ordered by SSP

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 12 Aug: Ever since Dilip Singh Kunwar has taken over as Senior Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, he is in highly proactive mode, taking action against police officials found to be negligent towards duty or delinquent. The large scale transfers and suspensions have shaken up Doon Police to some extent and it is being hoped that some visible improvement will be seen in the policing of the state capital.

So far, 2 Police Chowki Incharges have been suspended by him. One is the Chowki Incharge, ISBT, and Chowki Incharge, Bindal, for not registering a complaint about theft of a motor bike. In addition, 6 Police Chowki Incharges were sent to the Police Lines two days ago when their location was not traceable during the peak traffic duty hours. The SSP had asked the District Police Control Room to call every Police Chowki incharge and verify their live location. However, 6 Chowk in charge officers did not reveal their live locations and this led SSP Kunwar to send them to Police Lines. Not only this, large scale shifting of Inspectors and Sub Inspectors has been ordered by him.

Late last evening, he transferred 13 inspectors and 16 sub inspectors.

It, however, remains to be seen how much change this proactive role of Kunwar is able to bring to policing in the state capital. In the orders issued late last evening, Inspector Surya Bhushan Negi has been made in-charge of Kotwali, Patelnagar. Apart from this, five outpost in-charges have been changed.

In-charges of seven police stations, including Patel Nagar, Cantt, Nehru Colony, Mussoorie, Vikasnagar, Doiwala have been changed.

As per the orders of the SSP, 16 subinspectors have been transferred from the present posts and given new postings. Thirteen Inspectors have been given the responsibilities. They have been instructed to take charge immediately.

Simultaneously, instructions have been issued to send them to the newly appointed place immediately. Sub-Inspector Baldev Singh, presently posted in the Police Lines has been shifted as senior sub inspector Raipur Police Station. Sub-Inspector Vinay Sharma, presently posted in Mussoorie, has been shifted as In charge of Karanpur Chowki. Inspector Shankar Singh Bist posted as In charge, Cantt Police Station, has been sent to Vikasnagar Police Station to replace Inspector Manoj Manwal, who has been shifted as in-charge Senior Citizen Cell Police Office. Inspector Digpal Singh Kohli has been relieved as in-charge DCC police office and has been entrusted with responsibility as Mussoorie SHO.