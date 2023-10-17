Shekainah Mukhia thanks The Doon School for “Gift A Future” Fundraising Campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Oct: In a gesture of appreciation, Shekainah Mukhia, along with her dedicated team, extended gratitude to the Headmaster and the entire Doon School community for the opportunity to launch the “Gift A Future”

fundraising campaign. The event, held during the school’s Founder’s Day, aimed to

provide vital financial support to the Bich Pawak Primary School, located in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal.

During the event, Shekainah Mukhia and the team were overwhelmed by the tremendous support they received from The Doon School. The campaign, though modest in its monetary achievements, stood as a testament to the power of unity and empathy, transcending geographical boundaries.

The “Gift A Future” initiative showcased the compassionate spirit of The Doon School, its faculty, students and the parents.

Shekainah Mukhia, in a

statement, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to Dr Ashish Dean, Housemaster, Tata House, for assisting them in organising the event and to the students, staff and all the parents from The Doon School who rallied behind the cause. Their efforts were instrumental in establishing the connection with the administration of The Doon School,

which ultimately led to this benevolent endeavour.

With hope in their hearts and an unbreakable bond forged during this campaign, Shekainah and the team look forward to a continued partnership with The Doon School. They believe that, together, they can make a lasting impact on the lives of the

children at Bich Pawak Primary School.

“We are truly thankful to The Doon School for providing us with this platform to make a

difference,” Shekainah stated. “We hope that this is just the beginning of a lasting partnership. The future holds infinite possibilities, and together, we can help secure a brighter future for the children of Bich Pawak Primary School. Our hearts are

filled with gratitude for this opportunity, and we are excited to see how far our collective efforts can take us.”

The “Gift A Future” campaign, while a humble beginning, stands as a testament to the

power of compassion, community, and collective action. In a world that is often divided by borders, the initiative serves as a shining example of how a shared commitment to education can transcend boundaries and make a positive impact on the lives of those less fortunate.