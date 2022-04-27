Shekinah Mukhiya’s latest song, ‘Choodi Ye Tadpayeggi’, a super hit

By Arpita Banerjee

Dehradun, 27 Apr: The music video of the song ‘Choodi Ye Tadpayeggi’ has been released on Himesh Reshammiya ‘Melodies’ YouTube channel. Dehradun’s Shekinah Mukhiya has sung as well as featured in this studio version of the song that has already crossed 1 Million views. The song is composed and written by Himesh Reshammiya. The song has an ethnic essence to it and reflects romance and passion.

Sixteen-year-old Shekinah has done a commendable job by lending her melodious voice to this song. This song is of a completely different genre, revealed Shekinah, who is otherwise into western music.

“But Himesh Sir had faith that I can perfectly sing this Indian musical piece, so I tried my best,” added Shekinah. “The song is receiving immense love and support from the audience.

The song was recorded and shot in Mumbai. The entire crew and the team were extremely supportive. They guided me at every point. They have become a part of my family now. I am lucky to learn from Himesh Sir and the team,” she declared.

Shekinah had previously participated in singing reality shows like ‘The Voice India Kids’, ’Superstar Singer’ on Sony TV and also performed with her father in ‘India’s Got Talent’. Apart from this, two more songs sung by the very talented Shekinah are about to release soon. Currently, she is studying at Col Brown Cambridge School in Dehradun. Her father, Vikas Mukhiya, is a musician and an event manager. Her mother, Deera Mukhiya is a school teacher by profession.