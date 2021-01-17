SHEWA Society observes National Road Safety Week

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jan: Sanjay Orthopaedic Spine & Maternity Centre and SHEWA Society are observing the national road safety week from 11 to 17 January 2021.

SHEWA Society has been spreading the message of improving road safety for the last 15 years. The centre and society have organised more than 200 free awareness lectures in the past. Unlike the previous years, due to the corona pandemic, this year the centre organised a webinar today.

Dr Gaurav Sanjay said, on the occasion, that road accident fractures cause a lot of social and financial problems in society. Road traffic accidents are not only breaking the bones physically but also family relations and society as well.

Dr Sanjay appealed to the public to follow the traffic rules, strictly. Drinking and driving and lack of sleep are the two major causes of road traffic accidents, particularly during night time.

These are also the views of Dr BKS Sanjay. According to Dr Sanjay these public awareness lecture are giving fruitful results and everybody needed to contribute their share for nation building.