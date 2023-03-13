SHG women from different states meet Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Women from self-help groups from different states of the country met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, and shared their experiences on Saturday. During this, Special Director of Administrative Academy l Radhika Rastogi and Joint Director Saujanya were also present.

On this occasion, women of self-help groups from different regions of the country shared their experiences regarding the work being done by them. Women told that they are working for livelihood and economic promotion and training and encouraging other women through various activities. Some of the areas that they have chosen include animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy, banking, training.