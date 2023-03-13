SHG women from different states meet Gov

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 11 Mar: Women from self-help groups from different states of the country met Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, and shared their experiences on Saturday. During this, Special Director of Administrative Academy l Radhika Rastogi and Joint Director Saujanya were also present.
On this occasion, women of self-help groups from different regions of the country shared their experiences regarding the work being done by them. Women told that they are working for livelihood and economic promotion and training and encouraging other women through various activities. Some of the areas that they have chosen include animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy, banking, training.
The Governor was highly impressed by the work of the women of the Self Help Group. After listening to the success stories of women, he said that due to such capable women, a revolution of economic change would surely come. He said that the country’s economic prosperity is increasing through self-help groups. He said that prosperity, happiness and development are sure to happen in the country on the strength of the potential of women power.
Lt-General Singh said that self-help groups are doing commendable work in Uttarakhand as well. He himself has closely observed the work of these groups in all the districts. The Governor said that in order to promote the products of self-help groups, we need to pay special attention to marketing, packaging, retail and wholesale marketing and branding. The local products here are better, whose demand is worldwide, there is a need to take such products from local to global. He appreciated the works of women from different states.