Shivansh Bhatt and Radhika Thapa declared best athletes

Annual Sports Meet at Graphic Era Global School

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Dec: In the third annual sports competition of Graphic Era Global School, Shivansh Bhatt of class 7 in boys’ category and Radhika Thapa of class 8 in girls’ category emerged as the best athletes . Galileo House won the overall championship. The sports competition started in the playground of Graphic Era. It commenced with a grand and splendid march past by the students.

On the occasion of the Annual Sports Competition organized on the theme Fitness for Health, Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, said that, keeping in mind the physical development and health of the children, the school has world-class sports facilities like indoor swimming pool, basketball and badminton court, which will increase the interest in sports in the students from the school level itself.

Parents who arrived in large numbers boosted the morale of the children by thunderous claps. The participating children in the track events were seen running. While the school drills, hulahoops as well as yoga, zumba and aerobics performances showed enthusiasm among the children.

Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Ghanshala, and former Deputy Headmaster of Doon School, Philip Burret, presented medals to the winning students in sports competitions.

Chief Guest Burret, lauded the preparations and dedication of the students and teachers for successfully organizing the extravaganza.

Principal, Graphic Era School, Seema Issar, highlighted the achievements of the school. Vice Chairperson, Graphic Era Group of Institutions Rakhi Ghanshala, Arundhati Shukla, Principal, DPSG, teachers and students were present on the occasion.