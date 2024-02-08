Shoot at sight orders, curfew in Haldwani area after tension

By Our Staff Reporter

HALDWANI, 8 Feb: Shoot at sight orders were issued and curfew was imposed in parts of Haldwani town of Nainital district on Thursday after tension mounted over the demolition of illegal mosque and madarsa under the judicial orders.

Several people including policemen were injured as the people belonging to a particular community pelted stones and indulged in arson and violence at Banbhulpura and nearby areas in Haldwani.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a high level meeting at his residence in which Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and DGP Abhinav Kumar along with other top officials took stock of the situation in Haldwani.

“The situation is right now under control,” the DGP said after the meeting.

The Chief Minister has instructed the top officials of Nainital to deal firmly with the situation and take adequate steps to normalize the situation.

Police sources said several policemen were injured in the stone pelting incidents. There were some incidents of arson in the area also.

Dhami said the situation became tense after some unruly people pelted stones when the illegal constructions in the area were being demolished under the court orders. Central and additional police forces are being deployed in the area in view of the tense situation.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to maintain peace in the area. As a precautionary measure, curfew has been imposed in the area, Dhami said.

Dhami said stern action will be taken against all those people who indulged in the violence.