Shooting of ‘The Last Compromise’ concludes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Feb: Shooting of the web series, ‘The Last Compromise’, concluded in Doon on Wednesday. The series was shot in Doon, Mussoorie and Rishikesh.

Helmed by Tanmay Gopal Sengupta (Binu Da), the cast of this interesting series includes Farheen Prabhakar, Shilpa Gandhi Mohile, Goni Sagoo, Mahipreet, Dimple Bagroy, Sukhpal Singh, Maansingh Meena, Yogiraj and others. The DOP is Thamban Kunhiraman and Producer, Jitendra Kumar Tiwari.

Director Binu Da appreciated the support of the Uttarakhand Government for the smooth shooting schedule.