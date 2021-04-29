Shops will open only till 2 p.m. every day, lockdown extended to more areas

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava today amended his orders regarding lockdown in the district. As per the revised order, the lockdown has now been extended to include municipal areas in Mussoorie, Doiwala, Herbertpur and Vikasnagar also. Till now, the lockdown was imposed in Dehradun Municipal Corporation area, Rishikesh Municipal area, Dehradun Cantonment and Clement Town cantonment areas, only. In addition, while as per the existing orders, shops trading in grocery, dairy and other essential items such as animal feed, vegetables and fruits, meat & poultry, and medicines were allowed to open till 4 p.m., the revised order curtails the timing. Now, these shops, in all the areas where the lockdown is imposed, will open only till 2 p.m.

The new restrictions come into force till 3 May in view of the strong surge in the Corona cases in the state and, particularly, in Dehradun district. As per the health bulletin issued this evening, Dehradun has reported 2,329 cases in the past 24 hours. For the past three days, Dehradun has reported more than 2,000 cases every day.

District Magistrate Dr Srivastava today issued an appeal to Dehradun residents not to venture out of their houses without a genuinely pressing reason. He especially appealed to the youth to stay in the houses and inspire others to do the same. Admitting that the Covid Curfew did not appear to be very effective on the first two days, as many people would not have been aware of the restrictions, he expressed the hope that the Dehradun residents would now show similar discipline as they had shown last year during the first wave of the pandemic. He also said that the Police would deal very strictly with those found to be violating the curfew rules without any valid grounds.