Shortage of 20 lakh nurses in the country: Dr Sujata Sanjay

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 May: Wednesday (12 May) is International Nurses Day.

On the eve of this occasion, Dr Sujata Sanjay said, today, that not only doctors and surgeons are involved in the field of medicine – many other people also work as their assistants. Their service is no less. Nursing is a good career for young men and women. Service is their identity. In today’s health system, nurses are playing an important and vital role. They also give a mental sense of fighting disease by understanding the physical pain of the patient well.

Nurse Priyanka Chand said that, after the second wave of Corona, patients are queuing up in hospitals across the country. In such a situation, along with doctors, nurses and healthcare staff are playing a big role. In the profession, serving the patient is the first religion. “I can’t even go to my house. I am doing my duty with the blessings of the family.”

Dr Sujata Sanjay, gynecologist & obstetrician, Sanjay Orthopedic, Spine and Maternity Centre, said that the contribution of nurses in healing a patient is 60 percent. For girls or boys who want to adopt social work as a career, it can prove to be a great career. Like doctors, this work demands diligence and dedication. Nurses provide continuous assessment of people’s health. Their round-the-clock attendance, observation skills and alertness allow doctors to make better diagnoses and propose better treatment. Many lives have been saved because a checker nurse has picked up on early warning signs of an impending crisis, such as cardiac arrest or respiratory failure. Dr Sujata Sanjay said that qualities like humility, ability to instill confidence in patients, are necessary in the nursing field. There are about 30 lakh nurses in the country – 1.7 nurses per 1000 people. This number is 43 percent less than the international standard. According to the World Health Organization, there should be 3 nurses per 1000 population. Every nurse in the country is seeing 50 to 100 patients every day. There is a shortage of 20 lakh nurses at present. Their selfless service during the Corona pandemic will never be forgotten.