Shree Cement revs up oxygen supply for Covid hospitals

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Shree Cement, one of India’s top cement manufacturers, is running its oxygen plants at 100 percent capacity to cater to the shortage of oxygen in the country. Shree Cement is continuing a steady supply of oxygen cylinders to hospitals across India from its production units in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The plants are also providing free oxygen refills at all its units.

While India’s massive vaccination programme against Covid-19 to restore normalcy is currently on, the country has been hit by a second wave of more transmissible mutant variants of the Covid virus causing a sudden spike in the numbers of those affected. This has led to a shortage of oxygen in the hospitals. Covid-19 in its advanced stages leads to inflammation of lungs followed by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, making it tough to breathe. These patients need oxygen support which is in short supply.

The Shree Cement Management team has pledged to maintain a steady supply of oxygen from all its units. Last year, the company constructed a dedicated ward for Covid patients in the Government Hospital of Pali district in Rajasthan. This centre is now operating as a critical care unit.

The CSR team of Shree Cement has been working with women in the villages to get masks stitched, thereby providing them with a source of income in these hard times and also addressing the need for Covid safety protocols. The CSR team has also been creating awareness about Covid and provided medical support, ambulance etc., in remote villages adjoining the plants’ locations.