Shreyasi Nishank promoted to Major

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Mar: MP and former CM Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has expressed pride, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, at his daughter, Shreyasi Nishank, being promoted to the rank of Major in the Indian Army (AMC).

“Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the land of the brave. Here, on an average, one person from each family joins the armed forces and dedicates his or her services to the nation. I am extremely happy that my daughter has carried forward this golden and proud tradition of Devbhoomi. Our daughters are taking society and the nation forward by standing shoulder to shoulder with the men in every walk of life. I call upon all the daughters of the country including those of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to choose the country’s army as well as other security forces as a career and work to make themselves, their society and their nation proud,” he messaged on the occasion.