Shri Ram Centennial School bags First Prize at ‘VoW Iti Natya’

By Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Pic Courtesy: Sneha Rawat

Dehradun, 5 May: The winner of the ‘VoW Iti Natya 2024 Theatre Festival’ was Shri Ram Centennial School securing the first position, followed by Jaswant Modern Senior Secondary School in second place, and Doon Global School and Gyananda sharing the third position, respectively.

With an overwhelming response to the third edition of Iti Natya 2024 invite, close to a dozen schools from Dehradun and Haridwar brought Kalidasa’s masterpiece, “Abhigyan Shakuntalam” alive on stage.

Valley of Words (VoW), in collaboration with IGNFA, Dehradun, Young Indians, Dehradun Chapter and CII, proudly presented the third edition of ‘Iti Natya’, the theatrical segment of the literary festival, here, today. Held at the Hari Singh Auditorium, IGNFA, FRI Campus, the event aimed to foster a deeper appreciation for the art of theatre among the community, while also celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India.

The day commenced with a warm introduction of Young Indians (YI), followed by thought-provoking sessions conducted by the YI Team. Dr Ankita Priyadarshini shed light on mental health, emphasising its importance in today’s fast-paced world. Road safety was addressed by Kumal Puri with diligence, raising awareness on traffic rules and safe driving practices, and the Masoom presentation provided a comprehensive exploration of safety measures concerning internet usage, shedding light on the potential dangers and pitfalls. Through engaging visuals, real-life examples, and interactive discussions, the presenters effectively conveyed the gravity of these issues, capturing the undivided attention of the audience.

The panel of judges comprising Meghana Anee Wilson, Shalini Rao and Siddhant Arora provided valuable insights and encouragement.

The Young Indians’ speech by Chair Jamanveer Singh Sahni highlighted the importance of confidence-building among young minds, highlighting the pivotal role of platforms like Iti Natya in nurturing talent and fostering growth.

Jyoti Dhawan, Board Member and Curator of Iti Natya and Children Vertical, reflected on the festival’s growth over eight consecutive years and its mission to develop performing arts skills while providing a platform for budding artists. She drew parallels between Kalidasa, “The Shakespeare of India”, and his timeless portrayal of love in “Abhigyan Shakuntalam”, setting the stage for the day’s performances.

The Chief Guest was Jagmohan Sharma, APCCF & DG, EMPRI, Bengaluru, who also serves as the Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun. He expressed gratitude for the collaborations between IGNFA, Valley of Words, and Young Indians, emphasising the significance of exposing youth to India’s cultural heritage by giving them a befitting stage.

Thanking participating students, teachers, institutional heads and its collaborating partners, Festival Director Valley of Words, Literature and Arts Festival Dr Sanjeev Chopra stated, “As the curtains drew to a close on Iti Natya, a celebration that intertwines music and dance, poetry and enactment, teamwork and conceptualisation, the organisers expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters for their unwavering enthusiasm and commitment including students and staff of Doon Global School, Doon International School, Gyananda School, Him Jyoti School, Jaswant Modern Sr Sec School, Maa Anandmayee Memorial School, Shri Ram Centennial School, St Kabeer School, The Oasis School, Tonsbridge School, and Wisdom Global School, Haridwar, for their dedication and passion that contributed in making Iti Natya a success.