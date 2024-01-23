Shri Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha to be celebrated with spiritual splendour in Moscow

Shri Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha to be celebrated with spiritual splendour in...

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Moscow, 21 Jan: In a remarkable celebration of cultural unity and spiritual significance, the Russian-Indian Friendship Society, “DISHA”, and Bharat Bhushan “DHABA 146” are set to host a Shri Ram Mandir Prana-Pratishtha Ceremony in Moscow on 22 January.

Guests expected on the occasion include Indian Ambassador Pavan Kapoor and Madhur Kankana Roy, Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre (JNCC) at the Embassy of India in Moscow.

The event promises an evening filled with spiritual bliss, cultural vibrancy, and a celebration of the rich heritage of Shri Ram. The highlights would be –

Shri Ram Aarti and Prasad Distribution: The ceremony will commence with the divine Shri Ram Aarti, creating an atmosphere of spirituality. Attendees will also have the opportunity to partake in the distribution of Prasad, a symbolic offering.

Satvik Menu: The celebration will feature a delectable Satvik menu, emphasising pure and nutritious vegetarian food to nourish the body and soul.

Shri Ram Bhajan and Cultural Programme: Visitors will experience the cultural richness of the occasion with soul-stirring Shri Ram Bhajans and captivating cultural performances.

Adding to the festivities, the event will showcase a live DISHA Ramleela performance, bringing the epic tale of Shri Ram to life. A visually captivating video presentation will further enhance the cultural experience.

As the Russian-Indian Friendship Society “DISHA” and Bharat Bhushan “DHABA 146” come together to celebrate Shri Ram Mandir Prana-Pratishtha, the event is expected to create lasting memories and strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

In a testament to the enduring Indo-Russian friendship, Dr Rameshwar Singh, President of DISHA (The Indo Russian Friendship Society), has been spearheading the holding of Ramleela performances by Russian artists in India since 2018. This unique cultural exchange initiative has not only showcased the artistic prowess of Russian performers but has also played a pivotal role in fostering cultural understanding between the two nations.

Under the leadership of Dr Rameshwar Singh, DISHA has successfully showcased Ramleela performances at prominent Indian events. The team, curated by Singh, garnered attention and accolades with notable appearances at the UP Deepotsav in 2018, 2022, and 2023, captivating audiences with their interpretation of the epic tale of Lord Ram.

The inclusion of Russian artists in the Maha-Kumbh in Prayag, a spiritual gathering of immense significance, further underscored the global appeal of this cultural collaboration. The performances not only added a unique international flavour to these events but also served as a bridge between diverse cultures.