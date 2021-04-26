Shrine doors of Latu Devta open for devotees today

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: The doors of the Shri Latu Devta Dham situated in Deval Block, Chamoli will open on Monday for the devotees. It is believed that a snake graces the ceremony during the opening of the temple, which is why priests and devotees offer prayers covering their eyes and mouth.

Latu Devta was the brother of Nanda Devi of Uttarakhand. The doors of the temple open on the day of Vaishakh Purnima for six months. The inner door to the temple is opened and closed only once a year on the same day. The temple is situated under a huge Deodar tree situated at a height of 8500 feet above sea level. Devotees offer their prayers maintaining distance of 75 feet from the temple.

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said, ‘This is a special initiative which is being taken by the government to popularise small temples in Uttarakhand.”

He added, “Amid the Covid pandemic, I request you all to maintain social distancing and obey the government guidelines properly.”

President of the Shri Latu Devta Mandir and Mahananda Devi Temple, Krishna Singh Bisht said, “Necessary arrangements have been made keeping the security of devotees the utmost priority. The doors of the temple will close after six months on Mangshir Purnima.”