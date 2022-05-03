Siddhartha Shukla elevated to partnership at Herbert Smith Freehills

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 May: Indian law grads Siddhartha Shukla and Dhananjaya Chak have been elevated to partnership level at Herbert Smith Freehills. It is one of the world’s leading professional services business, bringing together the best people across the world. Both London-based lawyers are dual qualified and advise on India-related transactions and projects in their areas of expertise. Shukla is the first Indian to have made it to that position! He is brother of Uttarakhand cadre IAS Officer Radhika Jha. Expressing her happiness over the development, Radhika Jha, Secretary Government of Uttarakhand, stated that it was a moment of great pride and joy for her that Siddhartha Shukla, her brother had been made a partner in Herbert Smith Free Hills, world’s leading law firm and the fact that he was the first Indian to be a partner in the top law firm. She added that it was the hardwork and perseverance that had paid off in case of Siddhartha.