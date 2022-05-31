Sidhu Moosewala murder suspect arrested from Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 May: A suspect in the murder case of Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab was arrested from Dehradun today. As per the information, Punjab STF has arrested the suspect from village Nayagoan Paleo off Shimla Bypass Road during a joint operation with Uttarakhand Police. According to sources, the suspect was travelling towards Hemkund Sahib along with 5 other persons when he was arrested. In all, 6 persons are stated to have been detained although there is only one suspect among them. Sources also claimed that, unofficially, it was the Uttarakhand Police team that intercepted the vehicle in which the suspect and 5 others were travelling, but the Punjab Police STF immediately took them into its custody. The accused have been taken by the Punjab Police for interrogation. This suspect had allegedly helped the murder accused by way of providing the vehicle to them in which they had chased Moosewala and murdered him. The 5 other persons have been detained because they were accompanying the suspect and are also being interrogated, though their role in the crime is not established so far. As per the information received by the Punjab Police, the suspect was on his way to Hemkund Sahib and immediately, the Punjab Police sprang into action, passing the information on to Uttarakhand Police which is leant to have intercepted the vehicle in which the suspect was travelling. They were allegedly traced based on the vehicle number and identity given by the informers. At present, the Punjab STF team is interrogating these people in police custody. At the same time, the Intelligence Bureau personnel and LIU, Dehradun, have also joined the investigation according to the sources.

It may be recalled that famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated yesterday, less than 24 hours after his security cover along with that of 400 others was removed by the Punjab Police. The crime has created a political uproar in Punjab as this has also brought to light the fact that terrorism is again raising its head in Punjab. Sidhu Moosewala was going with his cousin and two companions in his Thar car, last evening, when it was intercepted and stopped by another car carrying unidentified persons who fired indiscriminately towards Sidhu’s car, killing him on the spot. The Police during the course of investigation found out about the suspect (arrested in Dehradun today) who had allegedly provided the vehicle to the murder accused. He thereafter left for Dehradun after the incident where he was arrested today.