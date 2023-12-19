Sikh community has made big contribution to populating the Terai: Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rudrapur, 18 Dec: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing the Youth Sikh Conference organised in Rudrapur here, today, observed that the Sikh community has made a huge contribution to populating the Terai region of Uttarakhand. With the blessings of Guru Nanak to Guru Gobind Singh, this land has been continuously giving the message of mini-India to the whole world in terms of agriculture, industry and development. He said that all the Gurus placed the nation first and worked to unite the people and religions, and for this, they made huge sacrifices.

CM Dhami reminded that the country was partitioned in 1947 and Partition Memorial Day is observed across the country to remember the martyrs. He announced that a Partition Memorial will be constructed soon in Rudrapur. He also said that the decision taken by the Cabinet regarding the Anand Karaj Act would be implemented soon and exemption of stamp duty on loans of farmers up to Rs 5 lakh will be continued as before. The policy of regularisation of class four employees would now be taken forward. The Chief Minister assured the gathering that he would again request the Railway Minister to run a train from there to Amritsar.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also honoured Jagdish Singh Goldy, Diljit Singh, Harvinder Singh Chugh, who have donated blood more than 100 times, each. He said that it is everyone’s cooperation, love and solidarity that inspires the people to do continuous development work in the state even in adverse circumstances. He said that following the resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to serve, he is discharging his responsibilities with full dedication.

Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the sacrifice of the children of Guru Gobind Singh. Now, Veer Bal Diwas is being observed across the country. He said that it is impossible to express in words the contribution of the Sikh community to the development of the country. He said that serving food to the devotees by arranging langar through Gurudwaras at various places along with Nanakmatta Sahib is commendable.

The CM said that the double engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is working for the uplift of every section of the society. The state government believes in solving things rather than complicating them. He said that Modi has arranged the corridor in Kartapur Saheb at a cost of Rs 120 crores. The work of bringing the holy Guru Ganth Sahib to India from the Taliban ruled Afghanistan was also done by the Prime Minister. He said that one of the gems that have been dedicated by the Prime Minister is the ropeway to be built from Govindghat to Hemkund Saheb, which will cover 19 km.

Dhami said that, after becoming the Chief Minister, he has taken many positive steps in the interest of the state. To stop copying during exams in the state, many decisions have been taken in the interest of women including the country’s strictest anti-copying law, anti-conversion law, land and love jihad laws and Uniform Civil Code would also be soon implemented in the state.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, Minister of State, Uttar Pradesh, Baldev Singh Aulakh, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, MLA Shiv Arora, MLA Trilok Singh Cheema, MLA Arvind Pandey, former MLAs Rajesh Shukla and Dr Shailendra Mohan Singhal also expressed their views. The programme was moderated by Gurvinder Singh Chandok.