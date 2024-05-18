Sikkim Foundation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 May: The foundation day of the state of Sikkim was celebrated at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) joined the ‘Sikkimese Students Association Dehradun’ and Sikkimese students studying in DBIT. The Governor wished all the people of Sikkim on the Foundation Day on behalf of Uttarakhand. On this occasion, the students presented cultural programmes based on the folk legacy of Sikkim.

Sharing his experiences in Sikkim during his military service, the Governor said that he witnessed Sikkim’s beauty during his three year tenure. He said that along with being situated in the foothills of the beautiful mountains of Kanchenjunga, the natural beauty of Sikkim is unmatched. Sikkim is a completely organic farming state and is a source of inspiration for the entire country.

He added that celebrating the foundation day of other states in every state will help all to connect as one family. Under ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, these programmes strengthen unity and integrity. The Governor told all the students to invite their families and friends to visit Uttarakhand and also congratulated everyone for choosing Uttarakhand to pursue their higher education.

First Lady Gurmeet Kaur, Additional Secretary Swati S Bhadoria, Finance Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, Saurabh Gurung, Anupama Tamang, Prema Bhutia, Drishti Sharma, etc., of Sikkimese Students Association Dehradun were present on the occasion.