Singer Jitendra Kumar brings another song – ‘Mahi’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Sep: Another melodious voice from Uttarakhand is spreading the magic of its musical notes. Doon’s multitalented singer Jitendra Kumar has dropped a new song, ‘Mahi’. The romantic song has been written, composed and sung by Jitendra Kumar. The rap lyrics have written and sung by Balaka Das Dussya. The music has been given by Virendra Dussya and Jitendra Kumar.

Jitendra Kumar is a well known singer, composer and actor of Doon. He has obtained a degree in vocal music (Sangeet Visharad) from Bhatkhande Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Dehradun. He is also a well-known actor and musician of the theatre world. He has taken his talen to the ‘City of Dreams’, Mumbai. He has worked for almost all TV channels like Sony, Colors, Star Plus, BigTV, YouTube, etc., and continues to work in the film, TV and media industry.

In his personal life, multi-talented Jitendra Kumar is a very simple and soulful person. He says that music created from a true heart reaches the hearts of everyone. Mahi is going to be released in a few days on his YouTube channel, ‘Jitendra Kumar Creations’ and the audio will be available on all leading audio platforms.