Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured in accident, rushed to hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai/Dehradun, 2 Dec: Popular Indian heartthrob and singing sensation, Jubin Nautiyal was injured in an accident in the early hours of Thursday morning. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The singer broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after he fell from a building staircase.

Jubin, who has been in the news for his recent trending songs “Tu Saamne Aaye,” “Manike,” “Bana Sharabi,” and others, has undergone an operation on his right arm after his accident. He has been advised to resr his right arm.

Jubin has firmly established himself as one of the frontrunners in the Indian

music scene with global hits like “Raataan Lambiyaan,” “Lut Gaye,” “Humnava Mere,” and “Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum,”, “Tum Hi Aana,” “Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra”. With a voice that’s soothing, Jubin is undeniably ruling our hearts.

We can’t wait to see him perform his chartbuster songs and cast a spell again with his voice soon. His fans are praying for his speedy recovery!

Jubin’s father Ram Sharan Nautiyal in Dehradun informed Garhwal Post that Jubin is fine and recovering at his residence in Mumbai. He thanked God and appealed to his fans for their best wishes!