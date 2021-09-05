Singer Jubin Nautiyal surprises Himani Bundela – KBC 13 winner with visit

By Our Staff Reporter

Agra, 5 Sep: Singer Jubin Nautiyal, a singer who has made a place in everyone’s playlist with his voice, is now finding a place in their hearts too.

Himani Bundela – a visually impaired young teacher from Agra became the first crorepati of KBC 13 on 1 September. Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host Amitabh Bachchan fulfilled Himani Bundela’s wish by arranging for her to speak with her favourite singer, Jubin Nautiyal. It was her dream to meet Jubin Nautiyal and she sent him a voice message post winning the show. Touched by this, singer Jubin Nautiyal decided to surprise her.

The surprise was planned with the help of Himani’s sister and Jubin’s team went ahead and made all the required arrangements.

Jubin posed as a journalist and visited her house in Agra. While she spoke about her desire to meet Jubin and sang one of her favourite songs, Khushi Jab Bhi Teri, the singer surprised her as he broke into a song mid-interview and she realised it was her idol sitting right beside her. What followed was an emotional moment.

Jubin said, ‘I was really touched when Himani sent me a voice note post the show and I knew it then that we had to meet her. When I met Himani in person, the vibes were so warm and pure love was all I received from her and her family. It’s an unexplained happiness that I feel when I get to meet and interact with fans like hers. They are the future of our country and I’m so glad to see such brilliant minds come from all parts of India.”

Himani was supremely overjoyed to meet her favourite singer.

The occasion can be witnessed on https://we.tl/t-BM5LJQDRoW

A small-town boy from Dehradun with big dreams, Jubin is now Bollywood’s most sought after singer.