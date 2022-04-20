Singer Kailash Kher calls on CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Apr: Famous Bollywood singer Kailash Kher called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, here, today. During the meeting with the Chief Minister, he discussed issues related to tourism, culture and spirituality and shared his experiences of Kedarnath Dham.

The CM said that the state government is determined to make Uttarakhand a leading state by the year 2025, for which special focus would be on tourism. Uttarakhand is the centre of religion, culture and spirituality and efforts would be made to promote these unique aspects of the state.