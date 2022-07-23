Sis Ganj Chief Granthi calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Jul: Chief Granthi of Sis Ganj Sahib (Delhi) Giani Harnam Singh called on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Harkrishna Sahib at the Raj Bhavan.

On the occasion, the Governor greeted the people of the state, especially members of the Sikh community, on the occasion of the Prakash Parv of the eighth Guru Harkrishna Sahib. The Governor said that the life and teachings of Guru Hari Krishna Sahib remove all sorrows and sufferings.

On the occasion, the life and philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev was discussed along with Sikh thinking, thoughts and knowledge. The Governor said that Guru Nanak Dev, who gave the message of unity, brotherhood and equality to society, had a deep connection with Devbhoomi. He traveled on foot to many places and gave his sermons.

Other members of the Sikh community were also present at the meeting.