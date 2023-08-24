SIT arrests 2 more in fake registry scam related to tea estate property

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 22 Aug: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested 2 more accused, including an official posted in the Registrar’s Record Room, in the fake registry scam case. So far, two officials posted in the Sub Registrar’s Office have been arrested by the SIT, but both are temporary employees though they were posted in the office for the past several years.

The question arises as to how these temporary employees could continue to commit serious crimes such as stealing the original sale deeds and replacing them with fake registry documents over a long period of time without the connivance of senior officers of the Registrar’s office. Major arrests are yet to be made in this forgery case worth crores of rupees.

The Police and the SIT have claimed that more arrests based on progress of the investigation into the case are likely in the near future. Those arrested include Vikas Pandey, who is a PRD Jawan deputed to the Sub Registrar’s office for security. He is 42 years old. The other arrested person is Rohitash Singh, who previously worked with a senior lawyer practicing in the Dehradun Courts as a Munshi. Later he joined the gang of advocate Imran and has been actively involved in the forgery of the documents.

According to the police, the names of several persons have surfaced during the interrogation of both the arrested accused and further investigation is underway based on the information gathered from them. During interrogation of the arrested Rohitash Singh and Vikas Pandey, it was revealed that Saharanpur resident KP (Kunwar Pal), Advocate Imran and other associates had been lured by the codes of various Khasra numbers related to the plots in Raipur Block including areas like Raipur, Ladpur, Chakraipur, Nawada and Rainapur, etc. After preparing the forged documents of various plots bearing various Khasra numbers, forged documents were kept in the record room while the original documents were stolen with the help of Vikas Pandey. For this work, accused Rohitash Singh and Vikas Pandey were given amounts of Rs 5 lakhs, each, by the main accused for every forgery. The SIT has been constituted by the Police in view of the seriousness and the magnitude of the frauds.

It may be recalled that, so far, 8 accused have been arrested in the registry forgery case, whereas the SIT is gathering strong evidence and preparing for arrests of many main characters in this multi-crore land forgery case.