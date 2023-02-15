SIT, STF inquiry into recruitment scams will be supervised by HC judge: Radha Raturi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi today informed the media that the government is taking all the issues raised by the agitating candidates seriously and making sincere efforts making efforts to solve all their problems through a healthy and cordial dialogue.

In a major development, she also announced that the government has agreed to the demand of the youth on the supervision of the SIT and STF investigations into the recruitment scams by a High Court Judge.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat here, today, Raturi asserted the state government is always willing to negotiate and find solutions in the interests of the candidates. The biggest demand of the youth of the state was that the anti-copying law be made stricter. Taking this demand of the youth seriously, the state government has now implemented the country’s strictest anti-copying ordinance in Uttarakhand in a very short span of time. She clarified that this law would only apply to competitive examinations conducted by the state government for government recruitment. This would not be applicable in schools and degree college examinations. This law would also not apply to the recruitment examinations of the Union Government to be conducted in the state.

On the appeal of the youth, the Controller of Examinations of the Public Service Commission has also been removed. Another officer has been appointed to this post. She added that all the issues raised by the agitating candidates before the government and officials have been resolved. The anti-copying ordinance issued by the state government recently is the strictest in the country. The state government aims to ensure strict action against those who play with the interests of the youth or use unfair means. Along with this, strict action will also be taken against those who attempt to mislead the youth and propagate misleading news.

The Additional Chief Secretary reminded that the examination for Revenue Sub-Inspectors (Patwari/Lekhpal) held on 12 February was conducted in a transparent and peaceful manner at 498 examination centres in 13 districts of the state.

Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, ADG (Law and Order) V Murugesan and Additional Secretary Jagdish Prasad Kandpal were present on the occasion.