Six members elected including Dhulia to newly formed DMCRC

IBF to be renamed as IBDF with Sen as chairman

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Jun: The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), will soon be renamed as Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), to include digital media too under its purview. Justice (Retd) Vikramjit Sen has been announced as the new Chairman of the apex body of broadcasters and OTT operators. Film Director and writer Tigmanshu Dhulia is among the six named as members of the body which had been formed to regulate the broadcasting and digital media content. All the members are eminent industry members for the newly formed Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC). The Council constitutes prominent personalities from the Media & Entertainment industry and Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs) who have vast experience in IPR, programming and content creation. The Council members are Film Director Tigmanshu Dhulia, award winning filmmaker Nikhil Advani, Deepak Dhar founder of Banijay Group and a leading filmmaker and writer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. In addition the remaining two members from the OCCPs include Ashok Nambisan, General Counsel, Sony Pictures Pvt Ltd, and Mihir Rale, Chief Regional Counsel, Star and Disney India.