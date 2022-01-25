SJA Alumni to hold vaccination camp for teenagers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: Camps at schools have played a crucial role in speeding up the vaccination process for teenagers.

The SJA Alumni Association, understanding the fact and continuing its fight against the pandemic, is organising a Free Vaccination Camp for teenagers’ in the age group of 15 to 18 on the occasion of Republic Day in the school campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents, friends, and families have been requested to provide this information to eligible children to visit the camp to get vaccinated and help end the pandemic.

The vaccination will not only make the children feel safer when they step out of their homes but also reduce the parents’ worries.

This initiative is by the newly formed managing committee under the aegis of Patron Bro Jeyaseelan S headed by President Praveen Chandhok, Vice President Samraant Virmani, Vice President (Out Station) Dr Alok Jain, Secretary Sameer Uniyal, and Treasurer Abhinav Goel, supported by six other MC Members.