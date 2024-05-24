SJA Cultural Extravaganza concludes with performances by Brijesh Shandilya, Arun Garg

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 May: The Cultural Extravaganza 2024 at St Joseph’s Academy, here, which commenced on 17 May and concluded today in the presence of Bollywood singer Brijesh Shandilya and renowned composer and singer Arun Garg, proved to be a resounding success.

The event showcased myriad performances, each more captivating than the last, with participants donning vibrant attires that added a splash of colour and vibrancy to the atmosphere.

The highlight of the final day of the confluence 2024 was a live performance by the Chief Guest, Brijesh Shandilya, singing his famous numbers from Golmaal and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which left the audience captivated.

The event was marked by an abundance of smiles and boundless enthusiasm, reflecting the high spirits of both participants and spectators. The massive participation was a testament to the community’s love for culture and the art, with inspiring storylines that resonated deeply with the audience.

Every aspect of the Cultural Fiesta 2024 was executed flawlessly, demonstrating meticulous planning and dedication of all involved. The event concluded with the announcement of the house standings and a vote of thanks by Principal Brother Joseph.

Following are the house positions: Donovan- First Place; Duffy – Second Place; Dooley- Third Place; and Bergin- Fourth Place.